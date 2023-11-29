Mount Dora double-murder cold case remains unsolved three years later

Police in Mount Dora are still looking for answers three years after someone shot and killed a husband and wife inside their small market.

“It’s a bit of a standstill right now,” Gary Hutcheson, a detective for MDPD, said. “We have some persons of interest. But we don’t have any probable cause to arrest anybody at this point.”

Khiem Ba “Ken” Trinh and Minh N “Tina” Nguyen, co-owners of T&N Market, were shot and killed during an armed robbery inside of their store on Nov. 30, 2020.

Hutcheson said without DNA, physical evidence, or people with firsthand information willing to come forward they have not been able to make an arrest in this case.

Watch: Search continues for missing mother of three in Mount Dora

“I’ve heard that the killer told people he did it,” Hutcheson said. “But none of these people have come forward. Nobody’s talking.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect running up and forcing one of them inside the store.

The suspect is dressed in all black including a hoodie and face mask.

Watch: Ocoee police continue search for gunman after deadly shooting at gas station

The video shows the suspect with a gun pointed at the couple while he’s yelling at them.

The gunman then shot and killed them, took off, and still has not been brought to justice.

The murder of Ken and Tina left two kids without parents.

Watch: Deputies search for man who tried to attack woman after forcing his way into her apartment

“For kids to lose their parents at a young age, then a young kid who just turned 18 at the time to now be the father figure for his little brother, it’s tragic,” Hutcheson said.

A tragedy that could have been solved if the right people had talked to the police.

“Be a good human being and just come forward and tell us,” Hutcheson said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Mount Dora Police Criminal Investigation Division at 352-735-7130 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.