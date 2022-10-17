Mount Dora man accused of using Amtrak trains to traffic drugs from Orlando to Virginia

Federal agents say a Central Florida man took five kilos of crystal meth on a train trip to Virginia.

Investigators said they got a tip about a drug trafficking organization from Lake County using Amtrak trains to carry drugs up north.

Investigators said one of the suspected couriers, Kelvin Barfield, of Mount Dora, was nabbed on his trip from Orlando to Richmond, Virginia.

Investigators said the drugs were distributed to Virginia, West Virginia and Massachusetts.

Federal investigators worked with Amtrak police and saw someone had purchased train tickets for Barfield a handful of times from Orlando to Virginia earlier this year. Days later they learned Barfield had another trip planned, and investigators said they saw him leave on a train from the Amtrak station in Orlando.

Once in Richmond, Virginia, investigators on the other end confronted Barfield. They said they found 5,000 grams of crystal meth in his luggage and he is now facing federal drug charges.

