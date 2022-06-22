Mount Dora man sold gun, heroin to federal agent, prosecutors say

A 29-year-old Mount Dora man faces federal charges, accused of selling a gun and heroin to an undercover agent, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Wednesday.

Troy Nix faces charges of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing heroin with the intent to distribute it. The charges carry up to 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, respectively.

Prosecutors say Nix sold a 9mm gun and drugs to an undercover agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on June 3, then took off running when agents tried to arrest him.

He was caught hours later, according to William Daniels, a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg.

Nix’s case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice program aimed at reducing violent crime through cooperation among federal, state and local law enforcement.