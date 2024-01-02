Mount Dora mom gives birth to first baby born in Central Fla., hospital says

Marielle Jarillo and dad Jose Umahag III gave birth to their son, Jose, at 12:08 a.m. The hospital claims he's the first baby born in 2024 in our neck of central Florida.

New mom Marielle Jarillo and dad Jose Umahag III live in Mount Dora. They celebrated the new year by welcoming their newborn, who weighs 6 pounds, 4 ounces and is 18 inches long.

An AdventHealth spokesperson shared via email that the hospital delivered Central Florida’s first baby of the new year. "We are happy to welcome baby boy Jose Umahag IV, Central Florida’s first baby of 2024," the press release announced.

Jose was born at 12:08 a.m. at AdventHealth Waterman.

Both parents are nurses at AdventHealth Waterman and are from the Philippines.

