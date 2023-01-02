Mount Dora police investigate suspicious death of couple at senior living community

Police are investigating the death of a man and woman at a Senior Living Community apartment in Mount Dora.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity in the Senior Living Community, Waterman Village, located at 150 Waterman Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man and woman. Police have not released the cause of death.

In a press conference on Sunday, police said the couple’s deaths are suspicious and they will investigate the case as a homicide.

Mount Dora police said a security guard had called 911 to report the suspicious activity.

Channel 9 asked police multiple times if they were looking for a suspect and if the community was safe.

Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said there is no threat to the public, but he was hesitant to say anything else.

About a dozen residents showed up at the press conference to try to get some answers.

Channel 9 spoke to a couple who said they have experienced multiple days of strange situations leading up to this homicide.

Frank and Pat Blair said the day before the murders, a woman tried to get them to let her in their home.

“She said, ‘I lost my car key and I need to call my husband, but my phone needs charging, could I come in and charge my phone?’” Frank Blair said.

Pat Blair said two police agents wanted them to look at a picture that they had of three people to possibly identify her.

The Blairs said police would not tell them if the people in the photos were suspects in the murders, or if the woman who tried to come into their home had anything to do with the homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said they should be able to give more information Monday and they have been in contact with the victim’s son, but would not release any names until he arrives in town.

Neighbors said they are very concerned for their safety, but police will be keeping a watchful eye on the community for the time being.

If you have any information, call the Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (352) 735-7130.

