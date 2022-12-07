Mount Dora police search for woman who allegedly stole more than $19K from Walmart

Police in Mount Dora are looking for a woman who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from a Walmart.

Officials said the woman walked into the Walmart store on U.S. 441 on Sunday night and left with a load of cash.

Officials said she stole more than $19,000 from a cash register and left to location.

Police said she drove off in a silver Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.

