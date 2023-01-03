Mount Dora police still investigating double homicide

MOUNT DORA − Police late Monday still had not publicly identified the elderly couple found slain in their home Saturday at Waterman Village Lakeside Community.

Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said he wanted to wait to announce the names until he could meet with the couple’s family in the afternoon. They had been notified previously of their parents’ deaths. They do not live in Mount Dora.

Earlier Monday, at 11 a.m., he and other officials met with about three dozen Mount Dora residents in a town hall meeting, saying he would answer questions, but released virtually no details, except to say that a reward for information has been bumped up to $10,000.

He urged residents to report anything out of the ordinary, even something that seems “insignificant,” he said.

As they did Sunday, he and Mayor Crissy Stile assured residents they were safe. “There’s no need to feel like you have to watch your back,” she said.

Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stiles is shown in this January 2022 file photo.

But they could not say why residents should feel safe.

“Fair question,” Gibson admitted when prodded about the fact that there has been no arrests and little information has been released.

On Sunday, he said security staff at the independent-living apartment complex called police at 4:06 p.m. about a “suspicious incident.”

Interim Mount Dora Police Chief Mike Gibson addresses a town hall meeting.

He also said the deaths at 161 Lake Margaret Circle were homicides. He did not answer the question directly, but the statement seems to rule out murder-suicide.

He has refused to say if police have a suspect, if they are searching for a vehicle, if there were signs of a break-in, how long they had been dead, what kind of evidence has been collected by Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime scene invee stigators, how they were killed, or possible motive. Nor have police released tapes of the 911 call.

The fact that the reward has been bumped up might indicate that the police have few leads.

He likened the investigation to a military operation and not wanting to tip off the enemy.

“It’s all hands on deck. We will get to a successful result,” he promised residents.

Waterman Village Lakeside Community off Donnelly Street in Mount Dora.

The company is reviewing its security measures, he said, and his department’s crime prevention team is also working with the company.

The complex is across Donnelly Road from the older section, which includes assisted living and memory care.

Both are gated. Gibson said security staff watch several security monitors from the gate house. He did not say where the cameras were aimed.

One of the people attending the meeting, Sandy Ward, said her mother lives in the older section. “I feel OK,” she said.

Bob Goudin said he has faith that police will capture the killer or killers.

Elaine Sorrell wasn’t too sure. “I feel like they’re telling us we’re safe without telling us anything,” she said.

