Mount Dora resident who taught in Orange County accused of child sex abuse

MOUNT DORA — An Apopka High School science teacher who lives in Mount Dora has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a boy between the ages of 12 and 18 and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Dmitri V. Kostyunina, 50, was placed on administrative leave by Orange County schools. He then resigned, according to officials.

Police received a tip from the FBI on Tuesday. The child said Kostyunina asked him to watch a movie about Elton John “and how he became gay,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The two watched the movie together and he said Kostyunina gave him some chocolate. He said the chocolate had a “weird taste,” and that he became “very confused and his head was all twisted.”

He said Kostyunina kept insisting that he give him a massage, which he rejected, but he was eventually sexually abused, the affidavit says.

Kostyunina said he had a medical marijuana card that he used to buy marijuana-laced chocolate and gummies. He admitted giving chocolate, beer and wine to the boy, the affidavit says.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ex-Apopka H.S. teacher who lives in Mount Dora accused of child sex abuse