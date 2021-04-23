Mount Everest: Coronavirus reaches world's tallest peak

·2 min read
Mount Everest, the world&quot;s highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal.
Mount Everest's reopening suffers a blow with Covid cases

At least one climber on Mount Everest has tested positive for Covid-19, just weeks after the world's tallest peak reopened to climbers following a year of closure.

Norwegian climber Erlend Ness was isolated in hospital for eight nights due to the virus, he told the BBC.

Reports say a sherpa in his party had also tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak is a blow to Nepal, which relies heavily on income generated from Everest expeditions.

Mr Ness is unsure where he could have caught the virus, but raised the possibility of catching it whilst in one of the tea houses along the Khumbu Valley.

He added that he could have "done more" to protect himself, such as being more diligent with handwashing, and wearing a mask all day.

"Not many people used masks on the trek," recalled Mr Ness, who had been feeling sick for about six days in the mountains before being evacuated on April 15 by helicopter.

He was taken to two different hospitals in the Nepali capital Kathmandu, and tested positive for the virus three times.

He has since recovered - testing negative on April 22 - and is now staying with friends in the city.

Hundreds of foreign climbers are expected to attempt the ascent this spring season, which began in April, after the slopes were shut off due to the pandemic.

Aside from wider tourism revenue, Nepal earns $4m (£3.1m) by issuing Everest climbing permits every year, according to the Kathmandu Post.

All travellers entering Nepal must present a negative Covid report, taken within 72 hours of their first flight, according to Nepal's Department of Immigration.

Passengers from counties with new Covid variants will be subject to an additional 10 days of hotel quarantine. If a test comes back negative after five days, they will be allowed to spend their remaining five days in home quarantine.

Reporting by the BBC's Waiyee Yip.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 reaches Mount Everest and experts warn of possible "superspreader" event

    COVID-19 knows no bounds, reaching the farthest ends of the Earth including Mount Everest.Details: As the spring climbing season kicks off, officials warn the world's highest peak could serve as a setting for a "superspreader event" due to crowded camps filled with travelers and a steady rotation of locals assisting the climbing teams. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMedical experts have recently confirmed the first coronavirus cases among climbers, per the New York Times.Catch up quick: The warnings, first reported by Outside Magazine, come as Nepal's neighbor, India, battles record daily surges of the novel coronavirus. India's health ministry confirmed 314,835 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the country's tally to nearly 16 million infections since the start of the pandemic.Be smart: A COVID outbreak in the punishing environment could be particularly dangerous, as Outside reported.“Even a small cut on your finger doesn’t heal until you get back down to an oxygen-rich environment," Outside's Everest correspondent Alan Arnette told the publication in 2020.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Netflix recruits the Hype House's TikTok megastars for a reality show

    Imagine 'The Real World' with social media influencers who already know each other.

  • Three abducted Catholic clergy released in Haiti

    But seven others seized earlier in April remain in captivity, with a gang demanding $1m in ransom.

  • Doctor launches program to combat COVID-19 isolation

    Dr. Ben Moor launched a program in hopes of combating the isolation caused by COVID-19. Also, a boy was reunited with his dad in the hospital on his 8th birthday.

  • Protest in North Carolina after deputy kills man

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera video (April 22)

  • Black man shot dead by police serving warrant

    State officials in North Carolina are investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black man on Wednesday, according to authorities and local media reports.The shooting unfolded Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City, a community where half the population identifies as African-American, near North Carolina's coastal border with Virginia.Authorities identified the victim as 40-year-old father, Andrew Brown, Jr., whose relatives told local media that he was near his home in a car at the time of the shooting.County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said deputies shot him after trying to serve him a search warrant, without adding further details."It's been a tragic day that started around 830am during a search warrant. Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally wounded during the search warrant."Wooten added that all deputies at the scene were wearing body cameras, and that the deputy who fired the gun has been placed on leave.Law enforcement officials did not say whether Brown was armed at the time or whether he was considered a threat to the officers.The shooting comes a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, an event that sparked anti-racism protests worldwide.As news of the North Carolina shooting spread, local media showed protesters beginning to gather, as the City Council called an emergency meeting to discuss the case and a possible curfew.

  • Israeli police say dozens arrested in Jerusalem clashes

    Israeli police say 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in a night of chaos in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby. Tensions have spiked in recent days in Jerusalem, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • Tucker Carlson's college yearbook entry referenced groups that appear to be named after Harvey Milk's killer and an anti-gay GOP senator

    Trinity College confirmed to The Wrap the authenticity of the yearbook entry, which listed the "Dan White Society" and the "Jesse Helms Foundation."

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • The clumsy punishment of a high-ranking NC Republican woman

    For a party that has some problems with women, it wasn’t a good look.

  • Time running out for missing Indonesian submarine as U.S. joins search

    BANYUWANGI/DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) -Rescue teams from several countries were battling against time on Friday to find a missing Indonesian Navy submarine lost in the Bali Sea with 53 crew, which would be rapidly running out of oxygen if not already crushed by water pressure. Search helicopters and more navy ships left Bali and a naval base in Java at first light heading to the area where contact was lost with the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill. "The main priority is the safety of the 53 crew members," President Joko Widodo said late on Thursday.

  • One dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer's vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks

    One dose of a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections by 65%. Two doses of Pfizer's shot reduced infections by 90%.

  • Madonna's daughter Lola Leon opens up about how she is (and isn't) just like us

    Madonna is her mother. Timothée Chalamet was her first boyfriend. Lourdes Leon, a.k.a. Lola, talked to Vanity Fair about growing up famous.

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Kayleigh McEnany says LeBron James would face more consequences if his name were 'LeBron Trump'

    "Let's say his name was LeBron Trump and he was a right-wing activist. He would be banned from Twitter and he would lose his job," McEnany said.

  • Minutes into a 911 call a Florida driver realizes what smashed through her windshield

    “Something just came through the windshield and hit my mom in the head!” a woman cried out to a 911 dispatcher after she pulled over on Interstate 95 while driving to Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

  • Military experts told us who they think would win if Russia invaded Ukraine

    Russia could be in for a surprise: Ukraine has been fighting in Donbass for seven years. Its skills and equipment are vastly improved.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just flew sideways over the Martian surface in its second aerial adventure

    Ingenuity is moving fast after its first flight. Future attempts will go further and faster as NASA engineers push the helicopter 'to the limit.'

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.