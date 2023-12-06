Mount Graham red squirrel numbers fall slightly as habitat threats persist

The Mount Graham red squirrel population declined slightly in the past year despite a new counting method that more accurately locates the population, state officials said.

The 2023 survey of the squirrel habitat on Mount Graham found 144 squirrels, an increase from the 109 spotted in 2021 but slightly lower than the 156 located in 2022.

“We saw a big increase last year because of our more thorough survey method, but it doesn’t remove the threats this squirrel still faces, and it will take time for them to recover,” said Holly Hicks, a small-mammal project coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The population has fluctuated over the years largely due to habitat loss from forest fires and human development. The agencies plan to continue managing squirrel’s habitat to bolster the population, but conservationists believe more can be done to save the subspecies.

How are annual Mount Graham red squirrel population surveys conducted?

Each year, the state game and fish department, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Coronado National Forest trek through Mount Graham, searching for red squirrels under the canopy of conifers upward of 7,800 feet elevation. The interagency survey tracks repopulation efforts of the squirrels endemic to the Pinaleño Mountains.

Mount Graham red squirrels were believed to be extinct in the 1950s, but a small population was rediscovered in the 1970s, and in 1987, the USFWS listed the subspecies under the Endangered Species Act.

The squirrel subspecies exists nowhere else in the world, and because Mount Graham is isolated, part of Arizona's Sky Islands, the squirrels are effectively locked into their habitat.

The agencies have tracked the population through the years. It peaked in the 1990s at 550 squirrels, but the population began to decline after a 1996 wildfire and increased habitat loss through the 2000s.

Biologists use middens, areas where squirrels store conifer seeds and other food for winter, to locate squirrels.

Previously, the agencies would survey known middens, but realized this technique did not account for squirrels’ movements and new middens that were created throughout the year.

After a three-year pilot project, the agencies switched to a new survey method. Officials designate survey plots and systemically search for active middens within them, helping detect new middens and estimate the population size.

This new technique likely contributed to the population growth reported in 2022.

What are the biggest threats to the subspecies?

Mount Graham’s cool and shaded environment is the ideal habitat for the subspecies, but the tiny rodents have a range of dangers to contend with that can cause population declines.

Squirrels rely on conifer trees for food and shelter, but fire, insect infestations and human development can damage forests.

Natural fire and controlled burns have disrupted the conifer habitat needed to sustain the squirrel.

The population was steadily improving until the Frye Fire burned about 48,000 acres of the Pinaleño Mountains in 2017. In 2016, the survey found 252 squirrels, but after the fire in 2017, officials found just 35.

Recreational cabins built in the area further interrupted squirrel’s forest habitat, creating a fractured, “mosaic of habitat,” according to Robin Silver, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity.

“The squirrels are holed up in the only remnant areas on the mountain where there’s canopy," Silver said. "They need canopy to survive and mature trees to produce cones."

Beyond lacking ample food and shelter, disjointed squirrel habitats throughout the mountains prevent the subspecies from breeding widely and expose them to predators when leaving the safety of the canopy.

How are the agencies trying to protect the subspecies?

Wildlife managers say interagency conservation efforts for the Mount Graham red squirrel help the population grow.

“The numbers this year demonstrate that we need to continue working together to manage the squirrels’ habitat and help the subspecies recover,” said Marit Alanen, lead biologist for the Mount Graham red squirrel with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Forest Service conducts pheromone treatment to prevent insect outbreaks in conifers, especially trees that are scorched or stressed from warm and dry conditions.

The agencies also try to reduce competition for food and shelter with other species and collect conifer seeds for planting to expand habitats.

But Silver questions how plantings could help expand habitat in the short term as it could take decades to develop canopied cone-producing forests.

He believes a short-term solution is to remove cabins and recreational structures from areas of the mountain where there are ample conifers and existing clusters of squirrel middens.

“We need to focus on and provide for short-term survival in order to get to long-term survival,” Silver said.

Hayleigh Evans covers environmental issues for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send tips or questions tohayleigh.evans@arizonarepublic.com.

