Mount Holly man accused of fleeing fatal accident in October 2020

MOUNT HOLLY - A township man is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident here in October 2020.

Angel Carrion, 41, allegedly struck Cynthia Ann Rasinksi, 57, while turning from westbound Route 38 onto Pine Street, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Carrion left the scene, then returned to position his pickup truck "so the headlights illuminated the area where the victim was lying in the roadway," the prosecutor's office alleged in a statement.

"He then drove off again without reporting the incident to police," it said.

Angel Carrion of Mount Holly is accused of leaving the scene of an accident that killed a woman in October 2020.

Police responded to a call from a motorist who noticed a person in the roadway after the 5:30 a.m. accident on Oct. 16, 2020. Officers found Rasinski dead at the scene.

An obituary described Rasinski, known as Cindy, as a longtime Mount Holly resident who had moved recently to Willingboro. It said her survivors included five children, nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

"Cindy loved playing with her kids, grandkids and cooking," the obituary said.

Investigators used surveillance video from businesses near the accident scene to identify a suspect vehicle described as a "silver. lifted pickup truck."

Carrion, a resident of Blue Jay Way, was taken into custody Thursday. He has been released pending trial.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to seek medical treatment for an injured person.

The charges are only allegations. Carrion has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information about the accident, or who was traveling near the scene around the time of the accident is asked to contact Mount Holly police at 609-864-2231 or the prosecutor's office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Angel Carrion charged with fleeing accident that killed Cindy Rasinski