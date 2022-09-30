Mount Holly man gets 33 years in federal prison for drug and gun convictions

A Mount Holly man accused of selling large amounts of methamphetamines received a prison sentence of 33 years on Thursday in federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge Frank D. Whitney also ordered that 41-year-old Lawrence Jeffrey Brooks to submit to 10 years of court supervision after his release.

Whitney also sentenced Dustin Blair Henry, 39, of Charlotte, to 19.5 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to filed documents and information introduced at the sentencing hearings,Brooks led a drug trafficking organization operating in Mecklenburg County, of which Henry was a member.

Over the course of the drug conspiracy, the defendants conducted multiple drug transactions involving the sale of methamphetamine and illegally possessed firearms, according to court records.

On Jan. 29, 2019, law enforcement learned that Henry, who at the time was on post-release supervision stemming from a state drug conviction, sold methamphetamine to an individual. As a result, law enforcement conducted a search of Henry’s residence and seized four firearms, which Henry was prohibited from possessing.

In February 2019, Brooks and Henry robbed at gun point two individuals over the course of a drugtransaction. And, on May 14, 2019, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Brooks’svehicle, from which they seized 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and two handguns thatbelonged to Brooks. As a convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited from possessing firearms.

During a subsequent search of Brooks’s storage unit, law enforcement seized 8 kilograms ofmethamphetamine.

On April 28, 2022, Brooks pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Henry pleaded guilty on Feb. 26, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both men are currently in custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation, which to date has led to the federal prosecution of more than 60 individuals for drug trafficking.

Law enforcement have also seized more than 49 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 kilogramsof fentanyl, 27 kilograms of cocaine, 3.5 kilograms of heroin, 70 firearms, more than $385,000in cash, and more than $800,000 in other property.

In making Thursday’s announcement, U.S. Attorney King commended the Drug EnforcementAdministration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg PoliceDepartment, the Huntersville Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, and the MountHolly Police Department for their coordination and investigation of the case.

