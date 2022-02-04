Mount Holly man can put his brother to rest after police recover his ashes from stolen truck

The late Jerry "JJ" Martin and his brother, Andrew Martin.

A Mount Holly man will be able to give his final goodbyes to his older brother after police more than 100 miles from his home recovered not only his stolen truck, but also the cremated ashes of his loved one.

"I think God may have put a blinder on them because the truck was completely cleaned out except for my brother's ashes," Andrew Martin said Thursday.

The Gazette reported last week how someone had stolen Martin's 2004 Toyota Tundra from the driveway of his Robinson Street home in the Catawba Heights area of Mount Holly on Jan. 22. Martin had left the truck running while retrieving a drink inside his home to allow for the cab to warm up on a cold, snowy day.

Martin kept the ashes of his older brother, Jerry "JJ" Martin, inside the truck because it helped with the grieving process and due to some remodeling work being done on the home they shared.

"He was happiest when he was riding around so I kept his ashes in the truck," Martin said of his brother who died Sept. 30, 2021 of Covid-related pneumonia at age 56.

Carthage Police recovered Martin's truck and the ashes of JJ Martin on Jan. 28. A 45-year-old Maiden man was booked into the Moore County Jail, located south of Greensboro, on charges of stealing the truck and possessing a stolen vehicle.

The investigating officer with Mount Holly Police called Andrew Martin around 2 a.m. the next morning to give him the news.

"I was thinking praise God and then I told God 'thank you,'" Martin said.

Andrew Martin not only had his truck stolen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, the thief also made away with his brother's ashes which were in the truck.

Martin's brother's ashes were inside a plain white box, which contained a black box with a label stating that inside were the ashes of Jerry Martin. The younger brother does not know if whoever stole the truck had read the story about the theft or just did not throw the ashes away for some unknown reason.

Martin and his other living siblings, which include two other brothers and three sisters, will now take their loved one's ashes to Cherry Grove, a neighborhood in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and one of his favorite places. They plan to charter a boat and spread his remains in the ocean so they can "go to the four corners of the world," Martin said.

Story continues

Martin's truck received minor damage in the week it was gone, but that doesn't matter to him much.

"It looked like they may have taken it on a little bit of a joy ride," Martin said. "I think the joy ride JJ took was unexpected, but I think that was just him laughing at us from heaven."

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-869-1823 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police recover a Mount Holly mans brothers ashes from his stolen truck