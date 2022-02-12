Two officers, one suspect injured in shooting involving Mount Holly Police

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Mount Holly around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. One person was injured.

Mount Holly Police were involved in a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Friday that left a suspect with life-threatening injuries and two officers with minor injuries, according to Chief Don Roper.

The shooting took place near an apartment complex at 105 Maple Circle, located off Belmont Mount Holly Road, in the city limits of Mount Holly.

Officers received reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex of Abbey Court Apartments on Maple Circle.

Officers said they attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle. They said while they were speaking with them, the driver reversed their vehicle, striking two officers.

Officers said the driver proceeded to shift the car into drive and accelerated the vehicle in the direction of other officers.

Roper said this is when officers drew their guns and shot at the driver.

Officials said the driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two officers were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said they have since been released.

The names of the officers and the suspect involved in the incident are being withheld until their families have been contacted.

Roper said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations will be investing the incident.

The Gaston County attorney general’s office will also be conducting an independent review of the shooting.

The Mount Holly Police Department’s internal affairs bureau said it will be conducting a separate but parallel investigation to ensure department policies and procedures were followed during the incident.

The officers involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

“The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough, independent investigation to determine the circumstances concerning the incident. Please keep all of those involved in the incident in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Roper said.

