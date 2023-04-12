Mount Holly police looking for person who cut down cross outside of church

Police in Mount Holly are seeking the public’s help in finding the person who vandalized a church on Easter morning.

The Mount Holly Police Department posted a surveillance video to its Facebook page of a person running across the lawn to cut down a cross with a saw. It happened at the Cornerstone Family Worship Center on Rankin Avenue just past midnight on Sunday.

ALSO READ: CMPD searching for truck involved in north Charlotte hit-and-run

The person can then be seen in the video going back to their car to take off.

If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call police at 704-827-4343.

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch the full video of a vandal cutting down a cross outside the church.

(WATCH BELOW: Park rangers report increase in vandalism on Blue Ridge Parkway)