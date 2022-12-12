Mount Holly unveils two bronze statues to honor fallen officer Tyler Herndon

Two bronze statues now stand outside the Mount Holly Police Department to honor fallen officer Tyler Herndon.

Herndon was killed two years ago in the line of duty while responding to a break-in call. Those within in the Mount Holly community gathered on Sunday to unveil the statues. The first is of an officer with an arm around a child and the second is of an officer and a K-9.

Tyler Herndon Memorial.

Mount Holly’s Police Chief Brian Regan spoke about Herndon and his impact.

“Tyler was always the person that would step up when there was a need, and I think he would want all of us to continue on, going out doing the job he would be doing if he was here,” Regan said.

Regan also said the department will have a memorial event every year to remember the sacrifice Herndon made.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with Herndon’s father, Mark Herndon, who was able to see renderings of the statues before they were shown to the public.

“It’s still hard. I can’t help it. He’s my son,” he said. “Seeing that police officer with his arm around a kid. That was Tyler.”

In July, the man who killed Herndon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

