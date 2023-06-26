Mount Kisco man charged in fatal stabbing of another village resident

A Mount Kisco man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, accused of the stabbing death of another village resident over the weekend, Westchester County Police said.

Oscar Morales, 41, was arrested on Sunday, a police statement said. Morales was arraigned in Mount Kisco Justice Court and remanded without bail to the Westchester County Jail.

On Saturday, at 11:12 p.m., county police received a 911 call reporting a Lexington Avenue assault with a knife. Officers said they found a man with multiple stab wounds, according to the police.

Officers rendered first aid, and the man was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:18 a.m.

The police said that, according to witnesses, Morales and the victim had an argument that turned into a physical altercation and that Morales allegedly used a knife to stab the victim.

The suspect and victim lived at the same Lexington Avenue address and were known to each other, and the incident occurred there, according to the police.

A lawyer representing Morales could not be immediately reached for comment.

The police have not released the victim’s name, pending confirmation of his identity.

Michael McKinney is a breaking news reporter with The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and the Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

