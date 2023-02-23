Mount Laurel man accused of fleeing accident that killed teen

CHERRY HILL - A Mount Laurel man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a teenager here.

Ronald Pables, 34, was allegedly driving a vehicle that struck a 16-year-old pedestrian on Springdale Road.

The youth was found lying near the entrance to Springdale Farm Market, around 5 a.m. on Feb. 8, according to Cherry Hill police.

He was taken to an area hospital, but later died from his injuries. His name was not released.

Investigation finds suspect vehicle

An investigation determined a possible make, model and year of a suspect vehicle, police said.

Cherry Hill police forwarded the information to surrounding towns, and Mount Laurel police provided a possible location of the vehicle.

Pables was charged Saturday with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and endangering the welfare of a victim.

The charges are only allegations. Pables has not been convicted in the case.

More information sought

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Cherry Hill Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 856-488-7820.

Tips can also be emailed to tips@cherryhillpolice.com.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

