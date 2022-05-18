Mount Laurel man charged in wife's death in nursing home, claims mercy killing

A Beverly couple accused of sexually assaulting a teen in their home were released Tuesday after a hearing in Superior Court, Mount Holly.

MOUNT LAUREL — A 84-year-old man charged with the murder of his wife claims it was a mercy killing, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Tuesday.

Mount Laurel police responded to an assisted living facility around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing, the prosecutor's office said.

There, they found Dan Mook suffering from multiple stab wounds and his wife, 82-year-old Sharon Mook, dead in the bedroom.

Coffina's office said Dan Mook stabbed his wife to death because she was in poor health and suffering. The man then turned the knife on himself, officials said.

Mook was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon an unlawful purpose. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

