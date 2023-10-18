Mount Laurel man who harassed minority neighbors faces prison term

MOUNT HOLLY - A former Mount Laurel man who repeatedly harassed minorities in a condo complex is facing a prison term.

Edward Cagney Mathews, 47, was arrested in July 2021 when a video of a harassment incident spurred about 150 protesters to gather for hours outside his home at the Essex Place complex.

Some demonstrators threw bottles and debris as police removed Mathews from his Grammercy Way home.

Mathews admitted guilt to four counts of bias intimidation, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

He also pled guilty to possessing a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

The bias charges resulted from Mathews' mistreatment of five former neighbors, the prosecutor's office said.

The drug charge arose from the discovery of hallucination-causing mushrooms during a search of Mathews' home after his arrest.

Mathews' arrest came after a neighbor went to Mount Laurel's police station to file a harassment complaint on July 2, 2021.

Later that same day, a township police officer responding to a call found Mathews using racial slurs while shouting at four residents.

A neighbor recorded the confrontation, during which Mathews gave his address. That drew protesters to Mathews' home one day later.

Some residents said earlier complaints against Mathews had resulted in no serious consequences for him.

Neighbors also expressed frustration that a municipal court judge initially released Mathews to await trial. Police returned to Essex Place the next day to take him into custody on new charges.

A review by the prosecutor's office later found Mount Laurel police had showed no favoritism to Mathews.

However, it also said a police focus on individual incidents missed the larger picture of Mathews' apparent vendetta against minorities at Essex Place.

Under a plea agreement, the prosecutor's office will recommend an eight-year prison term for Mathews, who has been in custody since his arrest.

Mathews currently is being held in Morris County Jail, records show.

Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland scheduled sentencing for Dec. 8 in Mount Holly.

