Mount Laurel police asks public's help in finding child

MOUNT LAUREL - Police are asking the public's help in finding a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her non-custodial mother.

The girl, Grace Craytor of Pennsauken, was last seen around 7:10 p.m. Monday with her mother, Kristina Maletteri, at Lifetime Fitness in Mount Laurel, according to township police.

The girl's father, who has a full custody order for Grace, had invited Maletteri to swim with the child during a supervised visit at the facility at Church and Fellowship roads, said a police account.

"At some point, Ms. Maletteri is said to have taken her daughter and left the area without consent," the account said.

Maletteri is known to drive a 2017 silver Audi Q3 with New Jersey license plates "S64MPY."

Mount Laurel police allege Kristina Maletteri, left, has taken her daughter, Grace Craytor, without consent. Maletteri is known to drive a silver Audi Q3.

The missing child is 46 inches tall, 70 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Laurel police at 856-234-8300 or the confidential tip line 856-234-1414, extension 1599.

Tips can also be emailed to Lamaro@mountlaurelpd.org.

