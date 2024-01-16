Mount Laurel woman found guilty of murder at Ramblewood Village

MOUNT HOLLY - A Mount Laurel woman has been found guilty of fatally stabbing her mother.

Marisa Rivera, 27, was convicted Jan. 12 of murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of 56-year-old Denise DeNapoli, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Rivera's mother was found in her home on the morning of Sept. 6, 2019, after police officers conducted a wellness check at the request of DeNapoli's employer.

Audubon Park woman loses appeal Convicted South Jersey killer can't take old plea deal in boyfriend's death. Here's why

The prosecutor's office alleged Rivera killed her mother around 3:30 a.m., then fled their Ramblewood Village apartment. She was arrested later that day at a Route 73 hotel.

A probable cause statement said Rivera told investigators she had stopped taking medications for the treatment of schizophrenia.

"She stated that she also hears voices that tell her to do things, and has felt in the past that the government was watching her," the statement said.

DeNapoli's employer told police the mother had reported taking Rivera to a doctor one day earlier in an attempt to adjust her medications.

Rivera was found guilty by Superior Court Judge Terrence R. Cook, who conducted a bench trial at Rivera's request.

Cook scheduled sentencing for March 8 in his Mount Holly courtroom.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Marisa Rivera was found guilty after a bench trial for mother's murder