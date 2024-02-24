Mount Lebanon police searching for missing woman

Police in Mount Lebanon are searching for a missing woman.

Antonia Ilieva has been missing from her home along Ridgefield Avenue since around 4 p.m. Friday.

Ilieva is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has short, white hair.

Ilieva speaks Russian/Bulgarian and broken English. She is known to frequent Rite Aid on Banksville Road.

Police said she does not typically go far from her home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Allegheny County dispatchers at 412-473-3056.

