Mount Lookout man faces charges

Jun. 24—A Mount Lookout man is facing a felony drug charge in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, FCSD deputies were conducting surveillance on the evening of June 23 at a suspected drug location in the areas of Arrowwood Creek and Sunday Roads in Hico. Deputies saw an individual that was known to not have a valid driver's license get in a vehicle and leave a residence. Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle after deputies could smell the odor of marijuana. Deputies discovered a large amount of methamphetamines within the vehicle, as well as a small amount of marijuana.

Arvin R. Lucas, 58, of Mount Lookout, was charged with the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver a schedule II narcotic (methamphetamine) and a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked for DUI. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.