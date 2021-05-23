Mount Nyiragongo: Volcanic eruption in DR Congo leaves people homeless

·3 min read

People in the Democratic Republic of Congo are returning to scenes of devastation after a large volcano erupted.

Mount Nyiragongo turned the sky red and spewed out a river of lava when it erupted on Saturday.

Thousands of people fled Goma, a city of two million people just south of the volcano, overnight.

There are some reports of five deaths during the evacuation process, though this has not been officially confirmed.

It is unclear if anyone died in the eruption itself, but houses have been lost north of the city.

As the lava moved slowly, many people had time to leave the area.

The volcano, located 10km (six miles) from Goma, last erupted in 2002, killing 250 people and making 120,000 homeless.

Mount Nyiragongo volcano eruption in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo May 23, 2021
An aerial view shows damage done to homes on the outskirts of Goma

Communications Minister Patrick Muyay said the government was having a second emergency meeting on Sunday afternoon.

He also said seismic tremors had been felt in the area in the aftermath. "People are advised to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and follow directions," he tweeted.

Some locals had complained about the lack of information from the authorities during the eruption.

Crowds were seen with mattresses and other belongings, fleeing even before the government's announcement, which came several hours after the eruption started.

One Goma resident, Richard Bahati, said he was in his house when he heard screaming and became extremely worried as he saw the sky reddening outside.

"I lived through the problem with this volcano in 2002. The volcano devastated all our homes and possessions," he said.

Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 23, 2021
Locals have been sifting through the remains of flattened houses

Meanwhile, some younger residents saw the volcano erupt for the first time.

Student Aline Kanyere said she had studied it and that it was talked about all the time, yet it had been shocking to see it burst into action. "We're all shaking," she said.

A local trader, Kambere Ombeni, was among those who returned to the scene on Sunday afternoon as the rubble still smouldered. "We watched the whole neighbourhood in the Nyiragongo territory go up in smoke. The fire came right down to here. Even now we can still see lava," he said.

Another resident, Irene Bauma, said people would need help from the government to rebuild their lives.

"There's land, people, a population that has lost everything, maybe there are also deaths, who knows? We are asking the government to come and help the survivors of this eruption."

Peacekeepers from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
People came out of their homes to seek safety amid fears the lava would reach Goma

Tom Peyre-Costa, from the Norwegian Refugee Council in Goma, told the BBC how the scene had unfolded.

"The lava was pretty slow, like, one kilometre per hour, but it didn't stop.... It started burning the houses," he said, adding that humanitarian organisations were already trying to address people's needs.

Overnight, many residents headed across the nearby Rwandan border, while others went to higher ground to the west of the city.

Rwandan authorities said about 3,000 people had officially crossed from Goma. The country's state media said they would be accommodated in schools and places of worship.

Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts over Goma
The sky turned crimson as smoke billowed out

Mount Nyiragongo is one of the world's more active volcanoes but there were concerns that its activity had not been properly observed by the Goma Volcano Observatory, since the World Bank cut funding amid allegations of corruption.

Professor Mike Burton, a volcanologist at the University of Manchester in England, told the BBC the lava in Mount Nyiragongo is particularly fluid and has the potential to move fast.

In a report on 10 May, the observatory warned that seismic activity at Nyiragongo had increased.

Last year, the observatory's director, Katcho Karume, told the BBC World Service's Science in Action that the volcano's lava lake had been filling up quickly, increasing the chances of an eruption in the next few years. But he also warned that an earthquake could trigger a disaster earlier.

The volcano's deadliest eruption happened in 1977, when more than 600 people died.

Map
Map

Recommended Stories

  • In pictures: DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts, sparking mass evacuation

    Thousands flee their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a volcano erupts near Goma city.

  • Leafs' John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

    The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period of Montreal's 2-1 win. Tavares fell right into the path of Montreal forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's left knee struck the Maple Leafs forward in the head.

  • Cisco Systems Stock: Is Now the Time To Buy?

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is like your favorite sports team, assuming you’re a real fan and don’t just follow whoever wins. It’s always wait until next year. Since its glory days during the dot-com era, when it was briefly the world’s most valuable company, CSCO stock has been regularly disappointing investors. It’s still about 35% below its year 2000 high. Last year, when everyone was go-go on technology, I even told you to dump it. Source: Valeriya Zankovych / Shutterstock.com But a decade after becoming a value stock and instituting a dividend (which now yields 2.8%), Cisco may finally be getting out of first gear. The company has bought yet another security start-up, and delivered what looked like strong earnings, with revenue up 7% and earnings up 5%. The market’s reaction has been a yawn. They didn’t like its conservative guidance. They didn’t like its supply chain issues. Never mind that orders were up 10%, and 17% from service providers.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips CSCO Stock: Disbelief is Strong Today Cisco is trading around $52.46 per share. That’s a market cap of $221 billion and a price to earnings ratio of 21.95. Cisco is delivering strong earnings and it’s a cheap stock. Analysts have given reasons for its sluggish movements. The sales number has barely budged in years. Earnings growth is in the single-digits. But Cisco has been executing a strategic turn, from relying on hardware sales (which are spotty and seasonal) to relying on software subscriptions (which are steady). This is reflected in its acquisitions, 11 in just the last year. The Top 7 Ways to Invest In Semiconductors Now Cisco seems to have regained its footing just as investors turn away from technology, toward retailers and other reopening plays. There remain 17 analysts following CSCO stock, and their average price target is just 11% ahead of its current price. The irony this time is that Cisco was hit in hardware, which it’s moving away from. The cause wasn’t a shortage of demand, but a shortage of chips, which hurt deliveries. Those shortages will likely ease in time. Cisco Software Meanwhile, Cisco has its fingers in most of software’s fast-growing pies. Cisco’s WebEx conferencing software and security offerings work together to win enterprise contracts over newcomers like Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM). Its software run rate is up to $14 billion/year. Subscriptions now represent 81% of that total, so its $3.8 billion handle for the quarter is a floor, not a ceiling. Cisco is poised to do big things in the Machine Internet, in point of sale software, and in video content analysis, all of them fast-growing niches. Software is becoming a cash cow, generating $15 billion in operating cash flow each year. This makes the $1.48/share annual dividend, which costs $6.3 billion per year to service, very safe. It also means Cisco can keep making acquisitions to keep its products on the leading edge. These are areas where scale is starting to matter. When problems are found they must be patched quickly. Cisco is patching quickly. CSCO Stock: The Bottom Line Cisco isn’t going to get you rich in your 60s, as it might have done in your 30s. Big numbers are hard to shift. But the modest, software-based strategies of CEO Chuck Robbins do mean that income investors can do well with Cisco. You buy it when it looks cheap, like now, and hold it. You let speculators bid up hot sectors and, when Cisco gets a little warmer (as it will), or when value comes into favor (as it will) you stand to benefit. Cisco is a get rich slowly stock. Which is not altogether a bad thing. On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com, tweet him at @danablankenhorn, or subscribe to his Substack https://danafblankenhorn.substack.com/. More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner The post Cisco Systems Stock: Is Now the Time To Buy? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 16-year-old dead, 5 other teens injured in Ohio shooting

    Olivia Kurtz was brought to a local hospital in Columbus and died just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

  • If You Plan to Visit Aging Parents, Bring a To-Do List

    Isidore Elias, a playwright and songwriter from New York, was looking forward to seeing his 96-year-old mother, Sally, a Holocaust survivor living in Florida, for the first time in over year. They had both weathered the pandemic safely, but without his periodic visits, Elias knew he’d have to dive into medical, financial and household issues that had been put on hold during quarantine. So before his recent visit, Elias did his homework. He scoped out the rules he’d have to follow to accompany his mother on doctors’ appointments and found a reliable car mechanic. He planned to take care of some delayed maintenance on her apartment. “Cosmetic improvements like fresh paint can make her feel better,” he said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times He arrived ready to be both caring and productive. Even more important, planning ahead let him enjoy the real heart of his visit: cooking his favorite childhood recipes with his mother and watching dance videos from the 1940s together. Post-vaccination reunions with aging parents come with hugs, kisses and sometimes a long-overdue list of to-do’s. Whether it’s making small fixes around the house or scheduling big ones, straightening out bills, moving heavy furniture or resetting computer passwords, adult children are often faced with chores that went undone while everyone was in quarantine. Letting the problem-solving part of the trip overwhelm the joy can be a real danger, though, and being overenthusiastic about getting things done can end up creating tension if parents are reluctant or don’t see the problem the same way. Here are some tips on finding the right balance. Ask before you arrive. A few weeks before your visit, encourage your parents to start making a list of anything that needs attention and to add things to it as they occur to them. Have them share the list with you ahead of time, so that you can bring any necessary tools or supplies. If the list includes anything that requires a professional, whether for home maintenance, legal work or doctor’s appointments, schedule those before you arrive to coincide with your visit. The advance preparation will let you spend your time and attention on-site with your parent rather than chasing down details. Once you’re there, assess. Parents may have deteriorated mentally or physically over the last year and family members “may not be able to detect these health changes over the phone or on Zoom,” said Marlyce Hill Ali, the medical director at CenterWell Senior Primary Care in Louisville, Kentucky. Ali said adult children should observe their parents' balance, hearing and sight. Are they eating properly, cleaning their home as well as they had before the pandemic and following doctors’ orders? “Look in their refrigerator and in their pill bottles,” she advised. One trick for medications, Ali said, is to look at the date the prescription was filled, and then count the number of pills in the bottle to calculate whether the correct number has been taken. Watch your parents as they go about their day to see where they are struggling, advised Anita Darden Gardyne, the chief executive of Onēva, a technology platform that helps families in California find caregivers. Darden Gardyne also cares for her mother, who is legally blind. Aging parents might not be able to reach as high or stoop as low as before, so closets and pantries may need to be reconfigured, she said. Furniture or appliance layouts that worked well for years may need adjusting. Watch out for electrical cords running across the floor or other tripping hazards. If any new services such as lawn care or pharmacy delivery are needed, set them up and make sure they happen. Plan your days. Schedule your activities around your parents’ routines, said Eric Troy, director of the Holocaust Survivors Assistance Program at Goodman Jewish Family Services in Davie, Florida. If your parents have more energy in the mornings, use that time to accomplish tasks they should participate in. If they nap in the afternoon, use that time to review bills, shop, coordinate caregivers or make repairs. Navigate tough topics. When change is needed, it’s important to keep your parent at the center of the conversation as much as possible, said Darden Gardyne, by listening to them and getting their input on finding solutions. “If you start dictating, it’s not going to go well,” she said. “It’s better to ask, ‘Who do you think can help us with this?’” Turning to logic rather than emotion can also help address difficult topics, Ali said. If your parents are watching TV with the volume turned all the way up, for example, she said, you might ask them if they are having trouble hearing the doorbell, kitchen timer or telephone, as a way to start talking about the need for a hearing test or hearing aids. Communicate with caregivers. Elias’ mother lives on her own with the help of aides, but the agency that employs them has been hard-pressed to send the same helpers consistently, a situation made worse by the pandemic, when people became afraid to care for others in their homes. To make things easier for all involved, Elias created “a manual” for aides that provides information about her medication and health issues, but also includes his mother’s favorite meals, her daily routines and the phone numbers of local relatives she can speak with if she is agitated. “She can panic if she sees a strange person in her home,” so these touchstones can help reduce her anxiety and make the caregivers’ job easier, Elias said. Troy, of the Holocaust survivors program, advises adult children to befriend the people in their parents’ lives, including home health aides, neighbors, local repair people or friends. “Not only are they able to observe your loved one when you are away, they also can report any changes that your loved one may not share,” he said, or help them with small matters on your behalf. Encourage exercise. Without events to attend and friends to visit, parents may have gotten into the habit of taking more naps or watching more TV, said Leslie Forde, founder of Mom’s Hierarchy of Needs, a business that researches self-care for mothers and consults with companies on family-friendly policies. It may not be on their to-do list, but helping parents get active again can improve their physical and mental health. When Forde reconnected with her parents recently, she suggested they take walks around the playground where they enjoyed watching the children, do small errands on foot and use the stationary bike at home. Remember, everyone can use help. Even older parents who thrived during the pandemic can use some help. Richard and Roseanne Packard of Berkeley, California, both in their late 70s, took on tasks like resurfacing their deck themselves during the pandemic and had an N95 mask for each day of the week stored in labeled baskets so they could be used the following week. Still, when their daughter and college-age grandson visited from Wisconsin for five days in mid-May, they had work for them to do rearranging furniture, boxing up giveaways and dropping them at Goodwill, and moving heavy garden rocks. “We were helping them optimize,” said their daughter, Suzanne Swift. After being mainly housebound they were ready to make some changes, “but needed some tech-assistance and muscle to make it happen,” she said. Talk about the future. Creating medical and legal directives, wills and other late-life instructions is a daunting task for anyone. Without these documents though, older people’s wishes around medical treatment or their estate may go overlooked. It’s best to ask them “what do you want to have happen?” and let others take it from there, said Ivan Watanabe, a managing partner at Guardian Life Insurance. That will usually mean getting a lawyer or estate planner involved. Clarity around these discussions can reduce anxiety, improve the quality of health care and put in place a plan that deals with any inheritance tax implications. Savor the time together. It’s been more than a year since you have hugged your parents! “Have all the fun you can,” said Darden Gardyne. “Put on the music you grew up with and enjoy the time you have together.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Box Office: ‘F9’ Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

    “F9” has the international box office sizzling. The latest installment in Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales easily mark the best opening weekend for a Hollywood blockbuster since the pandemic began. “F9” collected $135 million in China alone, ranking as […]

  • Thousands flee as Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts

    A volcanic eruption near Democratic Republic of Congo's main city appeared to have halted on Sunday (May 23) morning after raging through local villages.Video footage showed a smoking trail of lava pouring down on Saturday nightas the nearby Mount Nyiragongo erupted.Thousands fled with their belongings on foot, some towards the nearby border with Rwanda.This man, from a local village, says he woke up and saw the red sky and lava. He, along with other residents fled and are looking for shelter in Goma. As the sun rose on Sunday, much of the hillside to the north of the town was burned black and houses had been demolished. The sky was again a cloudy gray.Lava crossed a main road out of Goma, cutting if off from cities to the north. Traffic was in gridlock in most places as people tried to leave or return to assess the damage to their homes.This local resident, who did not give his name, said the government must figure out how to reopen this road so that residents can travel between Goman and Rwanda.Saturday's eruption appears to have been caused when fractures opened in the volcano's side, causing lava flows in various directions.Nyiragongo's previous eruption in 2002 killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless. It is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is considered among the most dangerous.

  • Maple Leafs GM Blasts Toronto Sun for ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Insensitive’ Cover of Bloodied Player

    Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas is slamming the “Toronto Sun” for running a graphic image of an injured player on its cover, calling their choice “disgusting” and “extraordinarily insensitive.” In a Thursday game, team captain John Tavares was involved in a grisly collision with another player that resulted in a knee injury as well as a concussion. The impact was so great that Tavares had to be carried off the ice on a stretcher to receive medical attention, a scene that the “Toronto Sun” decided to capture and place on the cover of the tabloid’s Friday edition with the headline, “Captain Crunched.” The GM appeared on Zoom Saturday to provide updates on Tavares’s condition: he is recovering at home but will be out for the season. Dubas also took the opportunity to put “Toronto Sun” on blast for taking advantage of the hockey star’s vulnerable moment. Toronto Sun “Situations like these garner a significant amount of coverage but as an organization we felt yesterday that the Toronto Sun cover of their newspaper crossed the line and we found the cover to be disgusting.” he said. Dubas acknowledged that, while individual writers and columnists have little input into what goes on the front cover, he still feels that The Sun should be held accountable for its “complete lack of compassion.” “We just thought that it was extraordinarily insensitive on the part of the Sun with regards to the photo and the caption that accompanied the situation yesterday,” he continued, “Just a complete lack of compassion and respect on behalf of the Sun towards John and his family, especially for such an upstanding member of our organization and community and his family that had to endure that.” The “Toronto Sun” has yet to issue a response to the backlash against the cover. Read original story Maple Leafs GM Blasts Toronto Sun for ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Insensitive’ Cover of Bloodied Player At TheWrap

  • Republican lawmaker who refused to wear mask is stripped of voting and speaking privileges until she apologizes

    GOP legislator Annie Black from Nevada tore off her face covering in an anti-mask stunt. Only fully vaccinated lawmakers don't have to wear masks.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Former Rep. Justin Amash says Liz Cheney could have spoken out against Trump sooner, rejects her being 'some sort of hero'

    "For a long time, I was warning that the president's approach could lead to things like violence ... to a lot of animosity and contempt," Amash said.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • Ousted GOP Chairwoman Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's statement comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust 'evil lunacy'

    In an interview on Thursday, Greene also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill' for enforcing a mask mandate.

  • Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic

    Time on her hands and a world-class gym at her disposal after the 2020 Olympics were postponed, Simone Biles started experimenting almost as a way to stave off the monotony of training. Pretty soon a vault that she occasionally tinkered with for fun — the Yurchenko double pike — started to look like a vault she could pull off in competition. Hands seemingly magnetized to her hamstrings as she soared off the vaulting table, Biles drilled the Yurchenko double pike during her victory at the US Classic on Saturday night.

  • US CDC investigates reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients

    Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients - predominantly male, adolescents and young adults - developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said. CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the "potential adverse event", the committee said. It did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation. Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and it would be important to monitor to see if it is causally related to the vaccine. It is important to look at the risk-benefit ratio, he said: "Vaccines are going to unequivocally be much more beneficial outweighing this very low, if conclusively established, risk." The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The United States has given emergency authorisation to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Israel's Health Ministry in April said it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's vaccine, although it had not yet drawn any conclusions. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30. Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established. Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday. The CDC in late April, after news of the Israeli investigation, said it did not see a link between the two. Earlier this month US regulators expanded authorisation of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

  • Former Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp among handful of veterans on Team USA roster

    Matt Kemp is among a handful of former major leaguers playing for Team USA, which can secure a spot in the Tokyo Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman had ever tried it in competition before her

    Simone Biles became the first woman to attempt - or complete - a Yurchenko double pike during competition at the US Classic Saturday night.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims