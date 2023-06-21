Mount Oliver woman previously charged with burglary arrested on bench warrant

A Mount Oliver woman who was charged with burglary in October 2022 was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Tammie Turner, 50, was charged with breaking into the basement of a building on Saint Joseph Street.

Turner allegedly stole property worth $300. She was released on an unsecured bond.

The sheriff’s office said Turner failed to appear in court in March and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was taken into custody without incident and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Multiple black bears spotted across Allegheny County; here’s where they’re coming from FTC sues Amazon, says company ‘duped’ customers into signing up for Prime $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local Shop ‘n Save VIDEO: Group of teens accused of throwing smoke bombs at South Hills Village Mall will face charges DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts