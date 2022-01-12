Mount Pleasant man charged with attempted murder after lighting house on fire with children inside

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man is facing multiple counts of attempted murder after police say he set his home on fire with children still inside the residence.

James Seth Ollom, 37, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree arson.

At 10:03 a.m. Sunday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a report that Ollom had intentionally lit his house, located at 1804 Cornell Drive, on fire.

An investigation determined that, after a family argument, Ollom lit combustible materials on fire in the living room and dining room area of the home, near the end of a hallway which made it difficult for anyone in a back bedroom to escape, according to a criminal complaint.

After lighting the fire, police say Ollom walked outside and sat in his car.

Before the fire, authorities say three juveniles had locked themselves in a back bedroom to get away from Ollom because they were afraid of his behavior during the argument.

After realizing the house was on fire, one of the juveniles escaped through the front door of the home and began recording the fire with her cell phone, according to the criminal complaint.

The other two juveniles were unable to escape due to excessive smoke and were forced to break through an exterior window of their bedroom that was previously covered by a board.

Police say Ollom made no attempts to notify the juveniles that the house was on fire or to tell them to exit the residence.

A dead cat was later located in the back bedroom of the house.

The State Fire Marshal responded to the call and determined the origin of the fire was consistent with what the juveniles reported, according to the complaint.

As of Wednesday, Ollom was in custody at the Henry County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Mt. Pleasant man facing attempted murder charges after starting fire