Mount Pleasant Mills man charged with rape of a child

Jul. 14—MIDDLEBURG — A 36-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was jailed in lieu of $125,000 Tuesday on charges he had sexual relations with a child during a two-year period.

Chad W. Dickinson is accused of having sex with the girl beginning in 2018 when she was 12 and continuing until last November, state police at Selinsgrove said.

The charges came to light in May when the child, now 15, was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, police said.

The girl told authorities that Dickinson gave her lingerie to wear while he abused her, court records said.

Dickinson was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on numerous felony charges, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and correction of minors.

He was sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail pending a formal arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas.

— MARCIA MOORE