Mount Pleasant Mills teen dies from gunshot injury

Aug. 1—The 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills male teen who was shot on Wednesday, allegedly by another teen, has died.

Friends and relatives posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon the news that the youth had passed away, three days after he was shot in the head.

State police at Selinsgrove confirmed on Friday that they were investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male by another 17-year-old male at an undisclosed location on Palmer Lane in West Perry Township, Snyder County, on Wednesday afternoon.

Neither police spokesman Mark Reasner or Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch were able to respond to the teen's condition Saturday night.

Piecuch has said that details of the investigation will not likely be released to the public since it involves a minor.