Mount Pleasant police officer hit by car during a foot chase and is now hospitalized

A Mount Pleasant police officer was struck and injured by a car Friday night after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase.

Patrolman First Class Adam Blankenship, who has been with the department since March 2022, was taken to MUSC Charleston, according to a statement released by the department Friday night. The department said the extent of Blankenship’s injuries were unknown.

“We ask the public to continue to keep him, his family and the agency in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to work towards recovery,” said Sgt. Ashley Croy, a department spokesperson.

Around 6 p.m., officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department stopped a car near the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road in Mount Pleasant. The driver fled on foot, and Blankenship chased him, the department said. During the chase, Blankenship was struck by another vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and Blankenship was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, according to a department spokesperson, but no additional information has been released yet.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates.