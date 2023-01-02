Is Mount Ridley Mines (ASX:MRD) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Mount Ridley Mines (ASX:MRD) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Mount Ridley Mines' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Mount Ridley Mines last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$2.7m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.4m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had roughly 10 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Mount Ridley Mines' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Mount Ridley Mines has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$9.6k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 117%. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Mount Ridley Mines due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Mount Ridley Mines To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Mount Ridley Mines shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Mount Ridley Mines' cash burn of AU$3.4m is about 8.8% of its AU$39m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Mount Ridley Mines' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Mount Ridley Mines' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Mount Ridley Mines' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for Mount Ridley Mines (of which 4 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

