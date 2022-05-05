Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX:MRD) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$1.0m in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Mount Ridley Mines Limited's (ASX:MRD) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Mount Ridley Mines

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mount Ridley Mines

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Gavin Argyle bought AU$591k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.0075 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.0085. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Mount Ridley Mines insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.0027 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Mount Ridley Mines insiders own about AU$13m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mount Ridley Mines Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Mount Ridley Mines shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Mount Ridley Mines insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Mount Ridley Mines (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

