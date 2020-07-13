Mount Rushmore: Isn't it time to talk about its Native American history?​​​​​​​

On a cross country trip about two weeks ago, I found myself in South Dakota. So, I thought I'd take a visit to Mount Rushmore.

I wasn’t the only one who recently decided to stop by the mountain shaped by strategic explosions into the faces of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

When I went, I saw more license plates from more states than I've ever seen in one place. A week later, President Trump made an appearance and speech there for an Independence Day event. Protesters anticipated his arrival.

Protesters form a blockade of vans and bodies on the highway leading to Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Keystone, S.D. More

But when I was there on a hot summer Saturday, I wanted to know: At a time when statues are being toppled, schools are being renamed and plantation tours are evolving (to focus more on the enslaved), is Mount Rushmore providing visitors with more context about its own history?

Do tourists hear anything about how the famous site was built on the Black Hills that many native people consider sacred and stolen from them? Do tourists learn at all about how members of the Lakota, Dakota, Nakota, Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes, some of whom live in the most impoverished places in the world, are still owed millions for that land from the U.S. government?

In my experience, the short answer was no.

At the end of June, Mount Rushmore was filled with tourists. More

What my visit to the park was like

I went to Mount Rushmore, ready to do all of the tours, read all of the guides and soak up all of the information possible about this literally groundbreaking site. Unfortunately, because of fireworks preparation above the bridge of Roosevelt’s glasses, certain trails were blocked off. And because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mount Rushmore Visitor Center was closed and rentable audio guides were unavailable.

So I did the only things I could: Waved to the giant presidents from afar and walked to the open Sculptor’s Studio, where a ranger was giving talks. The presentation I heard started like this: “How many of you have ever had a dream?”

The rhetorical question and spiel had nothing to do with Martin Luther King, Jr., but, as it turned out, everything to do with the grand achievement of Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor behind Mount Rushmore. Borglum is also the man whose likeness is rendered in a bust at the park entrance and whose name is honored with a nearby highway and art museum.

The ranger explained how Borglum brought the project to life over the course of more than a decade. He added that Borglum’s son had to finish the work (which was initially supposed to depict more of the presidents’ bodies) after he died.

The ranger did not mention that Borglum had ties to the Ku Klux Klan. He also glossed over the fact that Borglum was the original sculptor for the Confederate memorial in Stone Mountain, Georgia, featuring Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis.

And that was it. Though I sought information about the Black Hills and Indigenous people, I didn't find any.

Was my experience typical?

According to Maureen McGee-Ballinger, the interpretation and education chief at the National Park Service, "interpretive rangers" as the NPS calls them, give a wide range of talks in topics of their choosing, including the talk I heard about Borglum.