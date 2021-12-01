Mount Sidney Teen missing as Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeks public's assistance

MOUNT SIDNEY — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Tuesday at 4 p.m., a press release said.

Joseph A. Rowe, 15, of Mount Sidney, is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a green hoodie sweatshirt and gray Nike shorts, the release stated.

If anyone has information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

