Mount Sterling man indicted on federal drug charge

Jan. 20—ASHLAND — A Mount Sterling man is facing a federal drug charge in connection with an Aug. 27 search and seizure at the Cannonsburg Clark's Pump-N-Shop.

Ashley E. Luman, 36, was indicted this week on a sole count of possession with the intent to distribute a fentanyl analogue. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to Luman when the gas station called due to him harassing customers.

Reports at the time state he was trying to sell headphones to customers. When deputies approached him, they discovered he had white powder beneath his nose, court records show.

Following a positive identification by a K-9 Unit, deputies found a backpack containing more than 28 grams of fentanyl inside Luman's car, court records show.

