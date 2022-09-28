Mount Tahoma High School cleared, locked down after student reported seen with firearm

Mount Tahoma High School went into lockdown Wednesday after a student was reportedly seen with a firearm inside a bathroom. Tacoma police said officers cleared the school and found no firearms.

Tacoma Police Department said in tweet that a fire alarm also was pulled at the school. Police said there were no reports of anyone injured or shots being fired.

The school was in a modified lockdown at about 12:55 p.m., according to the tweet. Police said students were not being released during the lockdown. Multiple officers were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.