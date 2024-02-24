Mount Union adds MBA program in healthcare

Mount Union logo

ALLIANCE – University of Mount Union has announced two new concentrations in its master of business administration degree program.

The university has added strategic healthcare administration and corporate communication and public relations to its online degree program offerings.

These concentrations join the foundational offerings of Mount Union’s MBA program in business analytics and leadership and innovation. The MBA program offers flexibility with a seven-week course format.

“Working with faculty from our other disciplines shows a clear commitment to interdisciplinary, liberal arts education while emphasizing the real-life skill development necessary for MBA graduates,” said Wendy Ziems-Mueller, director of Mount Union’s MBA program and associate professor of management and leadership. “Strategically implementing new curricula and concentrations will benefit future Mount Union alumni and our community long into the future.”

All four concentrations in Mount Union’s MBA degree program are approved by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission.

Mount Union’s MBA program offers rolling admission with start dates in May, August and January. To learn more, visit mountunion.edu/mba.

