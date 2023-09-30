Mount Union engineering programs gain accreditation

University of Mount Union has received accreditation of its biomedical engineering and computer engineering programs from the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET.

All four majors in Mount Union’s School of Engineering are now accredited by ABET, with its programs in civil engineering and mechanical engineering earning initial accreditation in 2015.

“Receiving ABET accreditation for the biomedical engineering and computer engineering programs is a transformational step for the School of Engineering at the University of Mount Union into a comprehensive school with four ABET-accredited major programs,” said Dr. Chad Korach, associate professor and director of Mount Union’s School of Engineering. “We are grateful for the support of the institution and its dedication to educating engineers within a liberal arts-grounded university. We are so excited for the future of engineering at Mount Union!”

