Mount Union master's degree in education hailed

WASHINGTON, D.C. – University of Mount Union has announced its online master of education degree program has been named the top online education program in Ohio by U.S. News and World Report for 2024.

The program also was tied for the best online education program in the United States among private institutions in the same report.

Mount Union’s master of education program began in 2012 and has been offered in a fully online capacity since 2018. It offers four concentrations – athletic coaching, instructional design and technology, educational leadership and Ohio principal licensure.

“Since the inception of Mount Union's online M.Ed. program, we have always made our students a top priority,” said Dr. Mandy Capel, professor and director of graduate programs for Mount Union’s School of Education. “We meet students where they are and ensure that all aspects of our curriculum are relevant, engaging, and aligned to Quality Matters standards.”

Mount Union’s program features flexible, seven-week courses. Applicants also can choose start dates in summer, fall or spring.

