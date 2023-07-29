Mount Union named Ohio's top small employer

Mount Union logo

University of Mount Union was ranked at the top of the first Forbes magazine listing of America’s Best Small Employers. Mount Union was named the top small employer in Ohio.

The Carnation City college placed No. 39 in the nation out of an initial pool of 10,000 businesses, with the 300 highest-scoring businesses making the final rankings.

Forbes says the companies employ 200 and 1,000 individuals.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for the tools it used to assess each employer, which included anonymous surveys of employees, tracking job-related websites for employer reputation, social listening and analysis of news websites to assess relationships with employees.

“One of Mount Union’s strengths as an institution is empowering its employees to continually develop. It can be through personal or professional development – including our Leadership Mount Union program for faculty and staff – that can lead to opportunities for promotions or changing roles for new experiences across campus,” said Melissa Gardner, vice president for marketing. “Creating opportunities where employees can explore their passions and continue to grow supports a positive work environment.”

Mount Union Director of Human Resources Marci Craig said the university offers its staff many levels of job benefits, including tuition assistance, generous vacation time, sick time and retirement contributions.

“Our employees take advantage of having free access to athletic and performing arts events to support students,” Craig added. “They also partake in community service opportunities so frequently that we offer volunteer hours for them to make a difference in their own backyards.”

