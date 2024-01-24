University of Mount Union has announced its first Alliance for Community and Equity Summit will run Feb. 3 on campus.

The event will run from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at various locations on campus. Registration will be at the Hoover-Price Campus Center.

The event “will focus on building an inclusive community by overcoming inequities and will provide an opportunity to discuss strategies, frameworks and programs that can be implemented into action to enhance the climate and culture of institutions and organizations,” the university said in a news release.

The event is scheduled to feature presentations and workshops from more than 20 individuals from higher education institutions and nonprofits from across Ohio and beyond.

The summit is free and open to the community, though space is limited for each session. To view the schedule and register, visit mountunion.edu/ace-summit.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Mount Union set for 'equity summit' on Feb. 3