New Mount Union VP heads back to campus

ALLIANCE – University of Mount Union has announced Dr. William Cunion as vice president for academic affairs.

Cunion will begin his new role at some point during spring semester.

He previously served on Mount Union’s faculty and as an administrator for more than a decade. He will be returning to campus after serving in the administration at Cuyahoga Community College since 2014, most recently as academic dean since 2019.

“Bill has extensive experience in academic leadership on a college campus, in addition to having the personal qualities and vision that make him an outstanding fit for the vice president for academic affairs role at Mount Union,” said Mount Union President Greg King ’89. “As higher education continues to face challenges – challenges from which Mount Union is not immune – I believe that Bill has the right combination of skills and attributes to ensure that the academic mission of the institution not only survives but thrives as we face this turbulence.”

Cunion began his higher education administrative career at Mount Union, serving as the associate academic dean from 2010 to 2014. He provided oversight for the entire university curriculum, supervised numerous administrators and program directors and provided leadership and coordination for the overhaul of the college curriculum. He also taught American government and basic statistics for social science, first as an assistant professor of political science (2003-2009) and then as an associate professor of political science (2009-2014).

He also served as chair of the Department of Political Science, and as internship director.

Cunion received Mount Union’s prestigious Great Teacher Award in 2006.

Prior to arriving at Mount Union, Cunion was a visiting assistant professor at Ohio University from 2000 to 2003.

Cunion is a Massillon native who earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Xavier University; master’s in political science from Ohio University; and doctorate in political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His dissertation proposed a means of analyzing presidential rhetoric as a measure of leadership.

“Mount Union is a special place that has shaped so many lives so profoundly, including my own,” Cunion said. “These are very difficult times in higher education, but I see a path for Mount Union to prevail through the disruption. It is a university that is fully engaged in looking forward as an institution that has continuously evolved to meet student needs for nearly 200 years. I am so proud to have been a part of its past, and I’m even more eager to join the University as part of its future.”

