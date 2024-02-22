Mount Vernon cop who shoved detainee into holding cell was fired last year

A Mount Vernon police officer who shoved a handcuffed detainee into a holding cell in 2019, causing her to trip and slam into a wall, was fired from the police department late last year.

A hearing officer, Robert Ponzini, found in November that Officer Ryan Hughes violated the department's policies towards professionalism, performance of official duties and treatment of individuals in police custody and recommended that he be terminated.

Hughes lawyer contested the findings, arguing that the departmental charges were not adequately proven and that even if they had been, termination was an excessive punishment for a one-time mistake.

But Mount Vernon interim police Commissioner David Gibson accepted Ponzini's recommendation and Hughes was ultimately fired for cause as of Dec. 29, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services' decertification list.

Screenshot of Mount Vernon police Officer Ryan Hughes (in uniform) just before he pushed a handcuffed woman into a holding room at police headquarters on Aug. 24, 2019.

Though criminal charges were brought against Hughes in connection with the incident, a city court judge threw them out in 2022 after prosecutors finished presenting their case.

On Aug. 24, 2019, Hughes was transporting a woman arrested in a stabbing to a holding cell. She was uncooperative and was resisting being placed into the cell.

He pushed her into the room, causing her to trip over a garbage can in the doorway and slam into a wall. Hughes re-opened the cell door and asked her if she was OK, before allowing a female officer into the room to search the woman.

The following year, Hughes was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor. The endangerment charge required that prosecutors show that Hughes created a substantial risk of injury to the woman and disregarded that risk.

But after the prosecution rested during the trial in 2022, Mount Vernon City Court Judge William Edwards threw out the charge, effectively acquitting Hughes of his conduct.

Ponzini found that two of the departmental charges he considered, that Hughes had willfully mistreated and acted violently towards a prisoner, were not substantiated as the push into the cell was not particularly egregious.

Hughes' lawyer, Steven Isaacs, argued against the findings and termination recommendation in a letter to Gibson in December. Isaacs suggested that Ponzini crossed the line from impartial observer to advocate for the city when he found the officer had failed to safeguard a prisoner for a reason the city had not even argued: that he didn't notice the trash can that was not supposed to be there.

"Officer Hughes is guilty, at worse, of not performing his duties as well as the City expected," Isaacs wrote. "Officer Hughes had no malicious or willful intent to harm the arrestee."

He said termination under the circumstances surpassed the legal standard of "shocking the conscience". He expressed concern that Ponzini had been influenced by historic tensions between police and the community and an ongoing federal investigation into whether the department engaged in a pattern and practice of civil rights violations.

"Officer Hughes does not carry the weight for whatever history, good or bad, exists between the Police Department and the citizens of Mt. Vernon," Isaacs wrote.

Lt. Nicholas Mastrogiorgio, the Mount Vernon police union president, testified on Hughes' behalf at the hearing, telling Ponzini he believed that it was the woman tripping over the trash can that propelled her into the wall, not Hughes' push.

In an email Wednesday he expressed disappointment in the decision to fire Hughes.

"Ryan Hughes used the minimal amount of force necessary to get an admittedly uncooperative suspect into a jail cell," Mastrogiorgio wrote, adding that he expects Hughes to sue the city for wrongful termination. "We are beyond confident that in time he will win his case and be reinstated."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon NY cop was fired over shoving detainee incident