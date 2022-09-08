Mount Vernon dismissed from cop's federal lawsuit alleging sex abuse by superior

A judge has dismissed claims against Mount Vernon in a female police officer’s federal lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by a superior officer but claims against the then-sergeant remain.

Lawyers for the city and Officer Aristotle Evans successfully argued that Officer Lucy Roches-Bowman’s lawsuit alleging hostile work environment and gender discrimination was untimely under federal, state and city rules.

And U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas also ruled that the city could not be liable for violating her constitutional rights if there was no link between any city policy, action or inaction and Evans’ behavior.

Hostile workplace and gender discrimination claims against Evans under federal law remain but his lawyer expressed confidence those too would eventually be dismissed.

"The allegations are just patently false," the lawyer, Lambros Lambrou, said Wednesday. "This didn't happen in the manner she's claiming."

The lawsuit stems from a Sept. 29, 2018, police response to an apartment where a person had died.

Roches-Bowman claims that Evans initially told her she was sexy, groped her and tried to kiss her as she resisted. He then pulled her into a stairway, kissed her, unzipped his pants, grabbed her hand and forced her to grope him, according to the suit. He later texted her “That was amazing.”

Roches-Bowman claims to have filed a notice of claim and a request that the trauma she endured afterward be treated as a line of duty injury. She was unpaid for several months while out and the city let her know in April 2019 that they had never received the two documents. In 2021 she was granted her line of duty benefits.

Faced with the prospect of disciplinary charges, Evans accepted a demotion to police officer in April 2020.

Mount Vernon police Officer Lucy Roches-Bowman

Before suing the city, Roches-Bowman had to file a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission within 300 days. She filed her complaint in December 2019, more than 400 days after the incident, and her lawyer later argued that the clock should not have started until she was notified about the missing paperwork.

But Karas found that there was no “continuing violation” so the clock started on the day of the incident, making the EEOC filing – and therefore the lawsuit – untimely.

Karas also found that the city could not be held liable for Roches-Bowman’s hostile workplace claims because remedial action – a police investigation and Evans' demotion – was taken.

Mount Vernon police Officer Aristotle Evans in a 2008 photo.

The lawsuit alleged a pattern by the police department of failing to handle incidents of sexual misconduct but Karas' ruling found that didn't rise to the level of an official policy that led to Evans' actions.

Eric Sanders, Roches-Bowman's lawyer, said he was disappointed but not surprised by the ruling and satisfied that the case is proceeding against Evans.

He said the city's eventual action against Evans did not negate the hostile environment Roches-Bowman faced after the incident.

Lambrou said he expects to make a motion for the city to indemnify Evans because he was working at the time. The city had determined that it would not cover Evans' legal expenses or any eventual damages against him because his alleged actions went way beyond the scope of his employment, said William Wagstaff, the lawyer for the city.

He said he was satisfied by the judge's ruling. The city has to be able to defend itself when an employee alleges without proof that there is a hostile work environment "when one doesn't exist," he said.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon dismissed from cop's lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct