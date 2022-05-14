Mount Vernon family calls for justice in stabbing that killed one teen, injured another

Supporters of a slain Mount Vernon High School cheerleader and her injured best friend are demanding more serious charges against the teenage rival accused of stabbing the pair.

The call for murder and attempted murder charges came Friday afternoon outside the Westchester County Courthouse, where a grand jury has been hearing evidence in the April 8 stabbing of Kayla Green and Mainece Simpson.

Green, 16, was killed and Simpson injured during a confrontation at Gramatan and East Prospect avenues shortly after a parade and City Hall celebration honoring the undefeated boys basketball team for its state championship. Video showed a knife-wielding teen open the back door of a car Green and Simpson were in, forcing them out onto the street where they were engulfed in a melee of more than a dozen girls.

The defendant, who turned 15 just weeks earlier, was arrested that day and charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault.

Simpson did not attend Friday's press conference and remains traumatized by the stabbing, said her mother, Nicole Duncan, who urged more serious charges against the defendant.

"She's mentally destroyed and physically still hurting from her wounds," Duncan said. "My daughter's life has changed forever. I want justice."

Green's relatives were not there but were represented by two spokespeople, including former Mayor Richard Thomas, who said the family's takeaway from conversations with prosecutors was that a murder charge was not being pursued.

They contend that Green was bullied by her attacker and others as part of a longstanding feud between rival cheerleading squads, and that school officials and police were neglectful in following up on reports of the bullying.

A murder charge would require that the teenager had an intent to kill. The manslaughter charge accuses the girl of causing Green's death while trying to seriously injure her.

While Duncan and her supporters are seeking an attempted murder charge for Simpson's injuries, she did acknowledge that prosecutors seem to be considering an upgraded charge of first-degree assault. That is an equivalent felony charge to attempted murder.

A spokeswoman for the Westchester District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

The defendant has a new lawyer, Michael Borrelli, who declined on Friday to comment on the case, including the demand for more serious charges.

