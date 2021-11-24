Mount Vernon hit-and-run death from 2017 leads to arrest of Bronx man

Mount Vernon police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 41-year-old man four years ago.

Edmund Pennil, 44, of the Bronx was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 6, 2017, killing of Tremayne Williams.

Williams was hit by a car on East Third Avenue at about 6:20 that morning. Police at the time said there had been some kind of dispute just before he was struck by a red Ford SUV.

Details of how Pennil was identified as a suspect were not available. Although he was arraigned two weeks ago, police did not publicize his arrest as they continued to investigate whether anyone else was involved.

Relatives of Williams' could not be reached.

The criminal complaint accuses Pennil of driving his red 2003 Ford Explorer at Williams, causing Williams to end up under the SUV. Although Pennil knew Williams was under the car, he "consciously disregarded the risk to the victim and continued to accelerate his vehicle," driving over Williams and killing him, according to the complaint by Detective Peter Vitelli.

Pennil faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the manslaughter charge. He was also charged with leaving the scene of a fatality without reporting, also a felony.

He is being held at the Westchester County jail. His next appearance in Mount Vernon City Court is Wednesday.

