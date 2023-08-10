Mount Vernon killer sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting man on scooter

A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for the fatal shooting of a man on a scooter after they had argued in a bodega.

Heyward Bradshaw, 34, got the sentence he was promised by Westchester County Judge George Fufidio in May when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the March 4, 2022, killing of Kwasi Kirton.

Video showed Bradshaw and Kirton arguing in RQ Convenience Store on East Third Street late that night before Kirton left and got on a scooter. Bradshaw followed him and fired five times with a 9mm semi-automatic. Kirton was knocked to the ground and Bradshaw walked up to him and fired four more times before fleeing.

Heyward Bradshaw, right, with his lawyer Christopher McClure, before he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter in the March 4, 2022, shooting death of Kwasi Kirton on East Third Street in Mount Vernon.

Kirton, 41, was hit seven times in the chest, neck, thigh, shoulder and forearm and died a short time later at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.

Police recognized Bradshaw from the surveillance video and when they went to his apartment, his girlfriend said his brother told her in a FaceTime call that Bradshaw had messed up and was leaving town for awhile. Bradshaw also used the brother's phone to tell the girlfriend that he loved her.

According to court documents, detectives working with the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and the Westchster police Real Time Crime Center tracked the phone to a home in Stamford, Conn., where Bradshaw escaped out a window when police arrived. He was then tracked to a home in the Bronx where he was taken into custody when he left and got into a car driven by an employee of the bodega.

Bradshaw said he had no ID and initially tried to pretend he was a different brother.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder but was allowed to plead guilty to the manslaughter charge as jury selection was set to begin.

The plea allowed him to avoid a possible life sentence on the murder charge.

Bradshaw on Thursday sought to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he was pressured into it. But Fufidio turned him down, citing the extensive discussions Bradshaw had with his relatives before he pleaded. The judge also pointed to his extensive criminal record that included multiple guilty pleas meaning Bradshaw was no novice to the criminal justice system unaware of plea proceedings.

The victim's father, who gave his name only as Mr. Kirton, gave a victim impact statement, calling Bradshaw an "ignorant and stupid fool" and saying young people need to have better advisors and counselors to avoid violence.

Kwasi Kirton had been acquitted of a federal weapon charge a few months before the shooting.

In January 2020 he was stabbed in Mount Vernon. Four months later, detectives were poised to arrest a suspect in that stabbing, Michael Toro, but Toro was shot to death. The shooter was Negus Kirton, Kwasi's brother, who was convicted of second-degree murder last year and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon killer sentenced for fatally shooting man on scooter