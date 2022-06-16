Mount Vernon man arrested for alleged theft of college vehicle

Jun. 16—A Mount Vernon man was arrested after allegedly stealing one of Berea College's electric vehicles.

On June 13, the Berea Police Department responded to calls from Berea College Facilities Management about the theft of one of the school's electric vehicles — which are valued at $13,000.

According to police documents, Jeffrey W. Ramey rode a bicycle up to where the electric vehicle was parked and stole it — allegedly leaving the bike on the scene. Berea College Public Safety officials allegedly found video and still footage of Ramey riding the vehicle down Scaffold Cane Road.

Officers eventually made contact with Ramey and text in arrest citations indicated he was riding as a passenger in another vehicle. He allegedly resisted arrest when officers detained him before being taken to the police station.

Ramey allegedly agreed to speak with an officer after being read his rights. Further information in arrest citations stated he led officers to the location of the electric vehicle near his residence in Rockcastle County. It was heavily damaged, according to police documents.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law