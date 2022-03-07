Mount Vernon man arrested in city's first homicide of 2022

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in Mount Vernon.

Heyward Bradshaw III of Mount Vernon was taken into custody Sunday outside a Bronx apartment building that was under surveillance.

He is accused of shooting 41-year-old Kwasi Kirton, also a Mount Vernon resident, multiple times following an altercation late Friday night near the intersection of Third Street and Third Avenue. It was the city's first homicide of the year.

Bradshaw, 33, was held overnight at police headquarters and is scheduled for arraignment in City Court on Monday.

A press release announcing Bradshaw's arrest did not address the nature of the altercation or how Bradshaw was identified as a suspect.

Mount Vernon detectives and members of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force looked for Bradshaw over the weekend before tracking him to an apartment building on Palmer Avenue in the Bronx. When they saw him emerge with two other men they took him into custody without incident.

Kirton was acquitted in December on a federal weapon charge that stemmed from a March 2020 shooting on East Third Street. He was accused of being a previously convicted felon in possession of ammunition. Kirton had a 1998 felony conviction for drug possession. He had been held without bail from his arrest in May 2020 until his acquittal.

His brother, Negus Kirton, is awaiting trial in the May 2020 shooting death of Michael Toro on Darling Avenue. Court documents revealed that police suspected Toro was killed over a beef he had with Kwasi Kirton.

