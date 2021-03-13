Mount Vernon man arrested for driving stolen vehicle

Mar. 12—A 41-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested and a vehicle returned to its rightful owner Thursday evening after a 911 caller reported suspicious behavior.

Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 10:30 p.m. to a convenience store near Cook Road and Highway 99 after a caller reported seeing what he thought might be people making a plan to commit a crime at the store.

The man reported seeing two people get out of a truck and walk toward the store, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.

A third person remained in the truck and the man was able to report the truck's license plate. Deputies determined the truck had been reported stolen out of Burlington a few days prior, Clark said.

As deputies approached the area, the truck left the scene quickly, Clark said. The driver later drove south on Green Road, which is a dead end, and crashed into a chicken coop, causing about $1,000 in damage, Clark said.

The driver left the scene on foot, Clark said.

The Skagit County Sheriff's K-9 unit was called to assist in the search for the man and located him lying in tall grass.

The man was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle and other traffic charges.

No crime occurred at the convenience store, Clark said.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports